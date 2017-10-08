Marvipol touts September sales

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol sold a total of 105 housing and commercial units in September, which marks a 119-percent increase y/y/. Since the beginning of the year, the company offloaded 572 units, over a third more than in the same period of 2016. Marvipol’s flagship residential project – Central Park Ursynów in Warsaw – has been the driver of its apartment sales in recent months (in September alone, more than 80 units were sold in the scheme). In its strategy for 2017, the company envisioned the sale of a total of over 700 units. “We can already assume that the sale target for this year will be exceeded,” said management board president Mariusz Książek.

By the end of this year, Marvipol plans to launch sales in three new upmarket developments in Warsaw – a complex of residential towers located on ul. Grzybowska in the Wola district, a project called Cascade Residence and located in the Mokotów district, and a scheme located in the Powiśle area in the downtown of the city. “Each of these projects has great sale potential,” said Mariusz Poławski, the managing director for development at Marvipol.