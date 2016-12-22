Marvipol will not acquire mLocum from mBank

Developer Marvipol and lender mBank have jointly decided to end negotiations regarding the acquisition of mLocum, a residential development company belonging to the mBank Group, citing the lack of agreement on the final structure and price of the planned transaction as the reason. The management board of Marvipol has said in a statement that the company positively assesses the value and growth potential of mLocum, which is active in markets including Kraków, Łódź, Wrocław, Warsaw and Poznań, but is of the opinion that the acquisition would not bring the expected synergies that would justify the transaction. However, Marvipol has not ruled out its active participation in the consolidation of the development market in the future. “We want to continue our dynamic growth and are constantly looking for investment opportunities, including in the real estate M&A market,” said Mariusz Książek, the president of the management board at Marvipol.