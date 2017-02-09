Maspex to wait with IPOs till its owners retire – CEO

Food producer Maspex doesn’t plan on floating its shares on the stock exchange for the foreseeable future. The only scenarios that could change it are potential sizeable acquisition or bowing out of business of its current owners, company’s CEO, Krzysztof Pawiński told Reuters. “The fact that as the co-owners we have been together for more…
