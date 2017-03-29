Mastercard: Poles buy online the most among Europeans

According to the report published by Mastercard, 9 percent of Poles shop online everyday, the most (along with Lithuania) among all of the European nations. However, most of the shopping is done domestically. The European average is 6 percent.

Poles do most of the shopping in domestic e-commerce outlets, 40 percent of them feel that the local online outlets “meet their requirements.”

Whilst the lowest levels of cross-border shopping were in Poland and Romania, it is still relatively popular, with only 1 in 5 online shoppers buying cross-border at least once a year.

The survey also explored the number of internet users who have never shopped cross border. More than two in five online shoppers in Bulgaria, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Slovakia say they have never bought something from a website in another country.

Poland also leads in the number of contactless transactions. As many as 90 percent of cards issued in Poland are contactless enabled (the same as in Czechia). In comparison, 83 percent of cards issued in Germany does not have such option.