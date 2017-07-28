mBank net Q1 profit down 30% y/y 

July 28, 2017 Poland AM

mBank recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 269.7 million in Q2 2017, compared with PLN 388.5 million in Q2 2016, the lender informed in a report. The bank’s net interest income totaled PLN 764.78 million, while in the same period last year, it stood at PLN 684.44 million. Net fees and commissions came in…

