mBank net Q1 profit down 30% y/y 

mBank recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 269.7 million in Q2 2017, compared with PLN 388.5 million in Q2 2016, the lender informed in a report. The bank’s net interest income totaled PLN 764.78 million, while in the same period last year, it stood at PLN 684.44 million. Net fees and commissions came in…
