mBank posts PLN 218.8 mln attrib. net profit in Q1

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mBank posted an attributable net profit of PLN 218.8 million in Q1, down by 25.2 percent q/q, and 2.9 percent below the market expectations. Net interest earnings amounted to PLN 749 million, down by 0.6 percent q/q, with interest revenues down by 2 percent, and costs declining by 6.6 percent q/q. Fee earnings of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts