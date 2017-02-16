mBank to invest €50 million in start-ups

WSE-listed lender mBank has set up a €50 million fund for buying and developing Polish start-ups. “So far if someone in Poland had a good idea the best advice was to buy a ticket to San Francisco or London and develop your idea there,” Jarosław Mastalerz, head of the fund, said, explaining that the main…
