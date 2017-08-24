mBank won’t be buying Polish Deutsche Bank assets – Reuters

WSE-listed lender mBank has reportedly withdrawn from running to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets, Reuters reported citing sources close to the situation. BZ WBK and Millennium Bank remain at the negotiation table, with Millennium announcing back in July that it has entered the second phase of the process. Back in May, Deutsche Bank said that…
