mBank won’t be buying Polish Deutsche Bank assets – Reuters

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed lender mBank has reportedly withdrawn from running to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets, Reuters reported citing sources close to the situation. BZ WBK and Millennium Bank remain at the negotiation table, with Millennium announcing back in July that it has entered the second phase of the process. Back in May, Deutsche Bank said that…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts