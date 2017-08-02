MCI Capital launches tender offer for 43.43% stake in ATM

August 2, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed venture capital firm MCI Capital announced a tender offer for 15.8 million shares representing a 43.43 percent stake in WSE-listed IT firm ATM at PLN 11.5 apiece. The tender will go through if at least 23.43 percent shares are tendered. MCI reserves the right to go ahead with the purchase even if the threshold…

