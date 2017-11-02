Meat producer Gobarto buys Cedrob for PLN 78 mln

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Gobarto has signed an agreement with Cedrob on the acquisition of 100 percent of shares in meat producer ZM Silesia and 25 stores forming Cedrob’s retail chain. The value of the deal is PLN 78 million. The transaction is a part of expanding Gobarto’s production and distribution segment as set in its 2015-2019 strategy. Gobarto…

