Meeting of Leaders of Banking and Insurance

In the financial sector we observe constant changes due to, among others, new regulations, or the development of the financial technology sector. Changes in 2017 will concern new regulations in connection with the granting of loans, changes in the accounting act, of switching bank accounts or the implementation of the Directive PSD2 that will change, among others, the way of logging in to online banking, or mechanisms to commission payments in e-commerce.

The answer to the constant changes in the financial sector is the XIII Banking Forum and IX Insurance Forum, which will take place in the framework of Leaders Meeting of Banking and Insurance, which will be held 12-13 April 2017 in Sheraton Hotel in Warsaw.

‘This is the meeting of the financial industry in which we can exchange ideas and opinions on current topics related to banking and insurance. A large turnout demonstrates the interest in this subject, not only representatives of the financial industry, because here we can meet people from different backgrounds and different companies. Such an event is necessary and we should continue it in the future,’ says Andrzej Kopyrski, Vice President of the Management Board, Bank Pekao SA

The merits is watched over by the Advisory Council chaired by Mr. President Mariusz Grendowicz (Banking Forum) and Mr. President Artur Olech (Insurance Forum). Among the members of the Advisory Council of Banking Forum are:

Zbigniew Jagiełło , President of the Management Board, PKO Bank Polski

Brunon Bartkiewicz , President of the Management Board, ING Bank Śląski

Wojciech Sobieraj , President of the Management Board, Alior Bank

, President of the Management Board, Alior Bank Andrzej Kopyrski, Vice President of the Management Board, Bank Pekao

Among the members of the Advisory Council of Insurance Forum are:

Veit Stutz , President of the Management Board, Allianz Poland

Franz Fuchs , Chairman of the Board, Vienna Insurance Group in Poland

Adam Uszpolewicz , President of the Management Board, Aviva

, President of the Management Board, Aviva Andrzej Jarczyk, President of the Management Board, Uniqa

The culmination of the XIII edition of the Banking Forum and IX edition of the Insurance Forum will be the VI Grand Gala of Leaders of Banking and Insurance World, which will be held on 12 April 2017 at 7:00 pm in the Sheraton Hotel in Warsaw. During the Grand Gala of Leaders of Banking and Insurance World independent Competition Jury chaired by Mr Józef Wancer will reward those who contributed to the development of the banking and insurance sectors, as well as the best institutions and most interesting solutions of the past year.

Competition categories:

Best bank

The most interesting innovation for the bank

The most innovative bank

The most friendly bank

Best insurance company

The most interesting innovation for insurance

The most friendly insurer

The best digital insurer

Visionery in finance

More information about the event can be found on www.en.bankowosciubezpieczenia.pl