Mennica Legacy Tower in Warsaw BREEAM-certified

Golub GetHouse and Mennica Polska have secured a BREEAM 2013 New Construction certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the ‘Outstanding’ level for their joint Mennica Legacy Tower office project in Warsaw. Sweco Consulting was responsible for the process of certifying the scheme. The Mennica Legacy Tower complex is being developed in the Wola district of the Polish capital and will comprise two buildings – a 140-meter tower and a lower, 43-meter structure, which will offer a total of 65,630 sqm of leasable space. The lower building is scheduled for completion in Q4 2018, while the tower is to be ready in Q3 2019.
