Mennica Polska signs $43.66 mln deal in Thailand

October 2, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mint Mennica Polska has signed an agreement with the Thai Ministry of Finance to produce 50,000 gold medals commemorating the King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s memorial. The contract’s value is estimated at $43.66 million, the medals are to be delivered next year. This is Mennica Polska’s second such deal in Thailand. Back in August, it signed…

