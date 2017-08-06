Mennica Polska with $86.9 million order from Thailand and strong apartment sales in development project

Polish national mint Mennica Polska has received an order from Thailand for the production and delivery of 99,000 gold medals commemorating the cremation ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The value of the order is $86.9 million, the company stated. The group, which also carries out residential development, will show its first revenue for…
