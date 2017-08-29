Merkel: We cannot hold our tongues on breaking the rule of law in Poland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she’s taking the issue of potential breach of rule of law in Poland “very seriously” and plans to discuss it with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker. “This is a serious issue because the requirements for cooperation within the European Union are the principles of the rule of law….
Related Posts
-
Slovenian PM: I would support sanctions ...August 28, 2017
-
Poland response to EU rule of law invest...August 28, 2017
-
Judicial reforms negative to Poland’s cr...July 31, 2017
-
European Commission launches legal proce...July 30, 2017