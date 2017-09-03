Mespila extends Paged tender offer

Mespila Investments Limited, the main shareholder of the WSE-listed of plywood producer Paged, has extended its tender offer for all of Paged shares in freefloat till September 15, the company said in a market filing. Mespila wants to buy 5.44 million of Paged shares at PLN 57.63 apiece. The stake represents a 35.1 percent of…
