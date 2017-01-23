MF has new plans to tackle tax evasion – Morawiecki

Image : Shutterstock

Poland’s Minister of Finance, Mateusz Morawiecki, has not ruled out the possibility of introducing a new VAT mechanism, it appears. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the economic summit in Davos Switzerland on Friday. “The Ministry of Finance is not withdrawing from the planned creation of a central register of invoices, [and] also will examine the introduction of a value-added tax (VAT) mechanism called ‘split payment.’ Both solutions are designed to help in the fight against tax fraud,” he said.

In early January, Morawiecki declared that the fight against this type of tax evasion, which includes website forgery and evading filters so that a recalcitrant business can avoid paying all of its taxes, is an absolute priority. In his statement, Morawiecki implied that there was a lot of hidden evasion in Poland.

“We are expanding the scope of the Single File Control [a universal digital format for all corporate financial statements which makes them easier to audit and to notice irregularities], we have more and more knowledge as to who, how and what they pay for. In February and March, we can proceed with the very painstaking analysis, which will show us ways [by which people] avoid taxes. And this is the number one task for the Finance Ministry this year,” he stressed. “We need to tighten the tax system in such an amount that the great social and welfare expenditure, which we have made, can be financed without worsening our fiscal position,” he stated.