The Ministry of Finance sold PLN 3 billion worth of bonds on auction on Thursday. The five series will mature in 2019, 2022 (two issues), 2026 and 2027. Investor interest was at PLN 6.86 billion.

According to the ministry at end-April, its debt needs were covered at 61 percent, with PLN 47.7 billion bonds sold domestically, PLN 6.4 billion bonds issues on foreign markets, and PLN 4.9 billion in bond swaps.