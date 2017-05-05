Micro-firms may pay lower contributions starting 2018

Social security (ZUS) contributions for microenterprises may be lowered as early as January 2018, Minister Henryk Kowalczyk told TV Republika. Currently, all micro firms pay a lump sum contribution of at least PLN 1,200 a month. “It is a barrier to entrepreneurs, and many decide to terminate their company once the initial grace period [when only a…
