Mieszkanie+ Fund to be floated on the WSE

According to the deputy CEO of state-run lender BGK, the fund Mieszkanie+ will be floated on the Warsaw bourse “in the long run” without specifying any dates. “There will be many forms of financing, starting with PLN 4 billion of BGK funds,” Włodzimierz Stasiak said. Other forms will include debt financing. “We want to achieve at least 1 to 1 leverage which will significantly increase assets at our disposal.”

The Mieszkanie+ fund has been set up by the Polish government in order to finance residential project. The government plans for the number of apartments per 1,000 inhabitants to reach the EU average of 435 by 2030, compared to the current average in Poland which is 363.