MIG office building in Kraków topped out

Image: Eiffage Polska Budownictwo
General contractor Eiffage Polska Budownictwo has topped out the 7,500-sqm office building which investor MIG Real Estate is developing on ul. Życzkowskiego in Kraków. The five-floor building is scheduled for completion in mid-2018 with Marketing Investment Group (MIG) to be the sole occupier. In Kraków, Eiffage Polska Budownictwo is now also involved in the construction of the Nowa 5 Dzielnica residential project (for developer Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii) and the Enterprise Park office scheme (for developer Avestus Real Estate).