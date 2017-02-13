Mila supermarket chain mulls IPO

February 13, 2017 Poland AM

Supermarket chain Mila is considering IPO, company’s CEO Artur Góralczyk said in an interview with ISBnews. “We’re using the sector’s potential and want to focus on organic growth and increasing effectiveness. One of possible opportunities for growth is IPO,” he explained. “The sector’s sales are expected to grow by 8.5 percent per annum, between 2016-2020,…

