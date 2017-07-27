Millennium Bank closer to buying Deutsche Bank Polska

WSE-listed Millennium Bank has moved onto the second phase of talks regarding buying the Polish assets of Deutsche Bank. “We’ve analyzed the, passed to the second phase, and have answered some of the required questions, but I won’t give details,” Millennium Bank CEO Nuno Amado said. Portuguese owner of Millennium Bank will now pass the…
Related Posts
-
Bank Millennium Q2 profit down, but abov...July 25, 2017
-
Portuguese Millennium bcp teams up with ...July 11, 2017
-
Three banks under UOKiK scrutiny over FX...July 10, 2017
-
Deutsche Bank to sell its Polish banking...May 31, 2017