Minimum wage to rise – Labor Ministry

Poland’s ministry of labor plans to increase minimum wage to PLN 2,100 from the current PLN 2,000 per month, minister of labor Elżbieta Rafalska said. If the proposal would be implemented, it would come into force starting from January 1 next year. The new minimum monthly wage would constitute a 47.27 percent of the average…
