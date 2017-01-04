Mining industry’s financial health improving – Energy Minister

Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Poland’s Minister of Energy, said that EU funds have helped to improve the financial situation of the country’s mining industry. He was writing, on Tuesday, in response to an earlier question posed by another Polish PM. “The aid [for Poland’s mining sector] approved by the Commission [is] nearly PLN 8 billion, which will…
