Ministry of development revises foreign trade forecasts

According to the ministry of development latest forecast, Polish exports will increase this year to € 198.7 billion, while imports will rise to € 197.2 billion. This is a step up from last month’s forecast when the exports stood at €197.4 billion, and imports at €195 billion.

Last year, Poland exported €184.8 billion worth of goods and services, while imports amounted to €180.9 billion.

According to Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, exports in January-May 2017 increased by 7 percent y/y to €81.1 billion, while imports increased by 10.1 percent to €80.3 billion.