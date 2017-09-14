Ministry of Energy considering options for PGE takeover of EDF assets

September 14, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned power utility PGE is considering possibilities on how to be able to takeover the Polish assets of EDF, after antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK said that it has some “major reservations.” “There are some problems because the purchase will result in an excessive concentration of PGE and compensating steps are being considered,” deputy energy minister…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts