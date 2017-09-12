Ministry of Energy – no objections to the takeover of EDF Polska by PGE

September 12, 2017 Poland AM

The Ministry of Energy has issued a decision not to raise objections to the takeover deal by the Polish Energy Group (PGE) of EDF Polska, informed the spokesperson Maciej Szczepaniuk. In the middle of May, PGE signed with EDF International SAS and EDF Investment II BV a conditional agreement to acquire EDF assets in Poland. The value…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts