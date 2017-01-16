Ministry of Finance sells bonds worth PLN 2 billion

The Ministry of Finance today sold 32-week treasury bonds worth PLN 2 billion at auction. Demand amounted to PLN 4.280 billion. The minimum price for the bonds was PLN 9,905 resulting in a yield of 1.540 percent. At the beginning of January the Ministry of Finance sold 33-week T-bonds worth PLN 2.025 billion. The demand amounted…
