Mobica leases more space in UBP complex in Łódź

Image: GTC

IT solutions provider Mobica has leased an additional 800 sqm of office space in building ‘A’ of the University Business Park (UBP) complex in Łódź. The tenant, who was represented by JLL in the negotiations process, will now occupy a total of 2,800 sqm in the building. Located in the downtown of Łódź, close to the Łódź University of Technology, the UBP complex consists of two seven-floor buildings offering a total of more than 40,000 sqm of office space. It is owned by Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer GTC.