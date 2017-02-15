Modlin airport to start expansion this year

February 15, 2017 Poland AM

Regional airport Warsaw Modlin might start expansion works even this year, company’s acting president Leszek Chorzewski said. “We’re looking at several options regarding financing and could start work even this year.” The airport which can service 3 million passengers per year will reach its capacity this year. The planned expansion would increase its capacity to…

