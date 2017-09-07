Monnari revenue grows by 13.3% in August

September 7, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailer Monnari increased its sales revenue in August by 13.3 percent reaching PLN 16.2 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenue for the period between January and August stood at PLN 150.4 million and was 7.58 percent higher y/y….

