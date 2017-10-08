Monnari revenue grows by 22.1% in September

October 8, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailer Monnari increased its sales revenue in September by 22.14 percent reaching PLN 17.1 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenue for the period between January and September stood at PLN 167.3 million and was 8.92 percent higher y/y….

