Mood in euro zone better than expected

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

  The index of sentiment in the euro zone economy was 107.9 points in January compared to 107.8 points in the previous month, the European Commission said in a statement. Analysts expected in the index to be at a level of 107.8 points.   The consumer confidence index rose to minus 4.9 points compared to…

