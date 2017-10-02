Moody’s: FX mortgage relief to trim banks profit by 16-38 percent

Ratings agency Moody’s estimates that four banks, most affected by the planned FX mortgage relief law will see their pre-tax profits down between 16-38 percent. The lenders include Millennium, BGZ BNP Paribas, mBank, and PKO BP. Moody’s estimated the cost on the annualized H1 results. “The proposed fund would cost each bank up to 2…
