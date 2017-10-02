Moody’s: FX mortgage relief to trim banks profit by 16-38 percent

October 2, 2017 Poland AM

Ratings agency Moody’s estimates that four banks, most affected by the planned FX mortgage relief law will see their pre-tax profits down between 16-38 percent. The lenders include Millennium, BGZ BNP Paribas, mBank, and PKO BP. Moody’s estimated the cost on the annualized H1 results. “The proposed fund would cost each bank up to 2…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts