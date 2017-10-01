Moody’s: Polish banking system with ‘stable’ outlook

The rating’s agency Moody’s kept the outlook of the Polish banking system as “stable.” According to the agency, strong economic growth will boost corporate and household spending. “Accelerating economic growth will create opportunities for banks, offsetting weak profitability and unpredictable government policies,” the agency said in its statement. Among the challenges, Moody’s lists FX mortgages,…
