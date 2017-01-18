Moody’s predicts higher GDP growth, inflation for 2017

CPI to acquire Ogrody shopping center in... Real estate company CPI Property Group has signed a framework agreement for the purchase of a portfolio of retail assets located in Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors. The assets comprise a total of a...

Panattoni to develop H&M warehouse ... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe will develop a built-to-suit warehouse project in Grodzisk Mazowiecki near Warsaw for fashion retailer H&M. The scheme will comprise more than 30,000 sqm of space and is expected to be LEED-certified at...

KG Group continues to expand in Kraków Investor KG Group plans to develop another Atut-branded convenience shopping center project in Kraków, which will be located in the Złocień neighborhood in the southern part of the city. The scheme will offer 3,000 sqm of leasable space and is schedu...

Logicor signs major tenant for Poznań di... PVC window systems supplier Aluplast has leased a total of 10,000 sqm of warehouse and manufacturing space at the Logicor Poznań III distribution center in western Poland. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Logi...