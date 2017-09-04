Moody’s sharply raises Poland’s GDP forecast

Ratings agency Moody’s raised its economic growth forecast for Poland this year to 4.3 percent from the previous 3.2 percent, citing positive statistical data, adding that Warsaw should maintain the momentum throughout the year.

The growth will be fueled by strong consumption, and slow, but stable, recovery in investments.

Moody’s has also revised its 2017 fiscal deficit forecast to below 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 2.9 percent.

Last week Poland’s statistics office said the country’s GDP growth in the second quarter of 2017 reached 3.9 percent y/y.