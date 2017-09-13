Moody’s upgrades Poland’s GDP forecast for 2018

Ratings agency Moody’s upgraded Poland’s GDP outlook for 2018 to 3.5 percent from the previous 3.1 percent estimate.

“Poland’s credit profile is supported by a large economy, which has shown a strong growth for many years. The rating is also supported by a robust macroeconomic framework based on inflation targeting, fiscal rules, and floating exchange rates. Major credit challenges include increased public debt, high levels of external debt, and domestic political risks,” Moody’s said in its report.

At the same time, Moody’s revised downward its forecast for Poland’s 2018 general government deficit to 2.7 percent of GDP from 2.9 percent projected in May.

According to Central Statistical Office (GUS) data, in Q2 Polish economy grew by 3.9 percent.