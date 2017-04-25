Moody’s upgrades Poland’s GDP forecast

The rating agency Moody’s has upgraded Poland’s 2018 GDP forecast to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent. According to the agency stronger private consumption boosted by an improvement on the labor market and pick up in the EU-funded investments will boost Polish economy. In 2017, the value of EU funds will reach €6.9 billion according to Moody’s estimates, which will account for 1.5 percent of GDP.

The agency predicts that the public finance sector deficit in both 2017 and 2018 would amount to 3 percent of GDP. Previous estimates put the figures at 3.2 and 2.8 percent respectively.