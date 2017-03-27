Moody’s upgrades Poland’s GDP forecasts

Ratings agency Moody’s has upgraded Poland’s GDP forecast for 2017 to 3.2 percent, from the previous 2.9 percent. The agency decided to upgrade the forecasts after a series of recent positive economic data. “Polish economy is showing signs of a nascent turnaround of last year’s real GDP growth slowdown,” the agency said, attributing it to increased household spending.

Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki called the upgrade “prudent” and repeated his claim, that Polish economy will grow by 3.6 percent this year.