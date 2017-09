Rating’s agency Moody’s did not release any update on Poland’s credit rating. The latest update was expected to be issued on Friday. This means that Poland’s rating is at A2 with a stable outlook.

The country’s rating was last revised back in May, when Moody’s increased its outlook from negative to stable, keeping it at A2.

Ahead of the agency’s decision, Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said he expected Moody’s to keep the country’s rating unchanged.