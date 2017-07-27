Morav\wiecki: 80-83% of older workers will retire earlier

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, 80-83 percent of eligible workers will take an advantage of the lower retirement age coming into force on October 1. He added that according to the assumptions, this year the cost of early retirement age will amount to PLN 2.6 billion.

Back in December last year, Poland lowered the retirement age to 60 for women and 65 for men, from the previous 67 for both sexes.

Morawiecki added that the government is working on incentives to keep older employees on the labor market. “We expect that by the time these incentives are introduced, the rate will drop to 60-70 percent, keeping some 35 percent of eligible early retirees on the labor market,” he said.