Morawiecki: complete Sunday trade ban impossible

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, the initially proposed complete Sunday trade ban is impossible, but a limited ban would be a good solution. “Retail trade should be limited, but I am open to proposals concerning the scope of the limitation,” Morawiecki said. “Maybe one Sunday per month, maybe two would be a good solution,”…
