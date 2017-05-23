Morawiecki: European Commission forecast for Polish GDP ‘underestimated’

According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, the current European Commission GDP forecast is “underestimated.” “In February, the European Commission lowered GDP growth forecast from 3.4 percent to 3.2 percent, but after two months the Commission concluded that GDP growth forecast has to be increased, and raised it to 3.5 percent. I think this forecast is…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki: It’s not in our interest to ...May 18, 2017
-
European Commission to seek further dial...May 11, 2017
-
EU orders Poland to stop lodging in Biał...April 27, 2017
-
Morawiecki: Q1 GDP slightly below 4%...April 23, 2017