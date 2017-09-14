Morawiecki: exports to exceed €200 bln this year

According to deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, exports of Polish goods and services could exceed €200 billion for the first time this year. “After first six months of the year, exports grew by 8.4 percent y/y, reaching €99 billion. We have a chance to exceed €200 billion this year, which will be a great success for exporters, but also for institutions like KUKE and PFR,” Morawiecki said.

According to Development Ministry forecast from early June, Polish exports are expected to grow by 7.5 percent y/y and amount to €197.4 billion.