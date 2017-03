According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish GDP will grow by over 3 percent this year, while in 2019-2020 it will reach 3.9 percent.

In the budget draft for 2017, the government assumed GDP growth at 3.6 percent this year, 3.8 percent in 2018, and 3.9 percent in 2019-2020.

In mid-February, Morawiecki said that there’s a chance that GDP growth for 2017 to exceed 3.5 percent. In 2016, Poland’s GDP grew by 2.8 percent.