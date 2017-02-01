Morawiecki hopes for over 3% GDP growth this year

February 1, 2017 Economy

Poland’s Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said that this year’s GDP growth will exceed 3 percent. “I am very pleased that we are moving in a very positive direction and growth this year (…) will not only exceed 3 percent but it will be very solid and will be based on investment,” he said at the press conference.

Morawiecki said that after a slowdown in investment last year, the final quarter of 2016 had seen a rebound.

Earlier this week, Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) released a preliminary estimate for last year in which the economy grew by 2.8 percent, compared to 3.9 percent in 2015.

This year’s state budget estimates 2017 GDP growth at 3.6 percent.
