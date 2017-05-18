Morawiecki: It’s not in our interest to join euro zone at the moment

Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland should not be joining the euro zone now, as it “doesn’t want to lose the possibility to conduct its own monetary policy.” “Poland has a different business cycle, a different production structure as well as other competitive advantages”, Morawiecki explained. He listed out Finland, Greece and Spain, as…



