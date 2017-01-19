Morawiecki planning to garner up business in Davos

January 19, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Minister of Development and Finance, Mateusz Morawiecki, in addition to Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, is attending the Davos Economic Summit this year. On Thursday, he told Polish reporters that he expects discussions to be fruitful for attracting more business investment to Poland. He claimed that discussions he had at last year’s summit were…

